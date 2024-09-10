Exane Asset Management Makes New $6.16 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up about 4.3% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

