Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.66

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Evans Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.91. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.51%.

In other Evans Bancorp news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $219,170.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 611,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,071,812.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

