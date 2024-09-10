Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

