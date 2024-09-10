Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 1,035.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,785 shares during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners accounts for 1.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

NRP stock opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 70.55% and a return on equity of 44.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRP

About Natural Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.