Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 53,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,060,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,295,484.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,060,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,295,484.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,161,013 shares of company stock worth $129,356,749. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

