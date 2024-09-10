Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

