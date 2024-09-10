Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $16.05 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,509 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 2.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.98.

WBD opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

