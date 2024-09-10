ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:HDLB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B (HDLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks 2x leveraged exposure to an index, compounded monthly, of 40 stocks that have been culled from a list of the 1,000 largest US firms based primarily on high dividends and low volatility.

