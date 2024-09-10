ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSEARCA:HDLB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.