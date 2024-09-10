Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $308.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Essex Property Trust traded as high as $308.01 and last traded at $307.72, with a volume of 123791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $300.05.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.95.

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,233 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.49 and a 200-day moving average of $263.85.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

