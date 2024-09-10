Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. 3,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,573. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.14.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

