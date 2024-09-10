ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.27 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 1% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $4.14 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009261 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,667.90 or 1.00013440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00378049 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.