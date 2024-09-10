EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.32.

Shares of EPAM opened at $206.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.37 and a 200-day moving average of $223.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

