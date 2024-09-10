EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,816 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

View Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.