EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

