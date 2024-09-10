ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.10

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 34892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

