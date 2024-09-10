Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.5%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.73. Approximately 1,905,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,377,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,097,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after buying an additional 2,999,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Get Free Report

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

