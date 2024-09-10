Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Trading Down 1.2%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.02 and last traded at C$4.04. 83,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 745,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$964.40 million, a PE ratio of -51.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$52,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$264,420.00. Insiders have sold a total of 87,100 shares of company stock worth $576,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

