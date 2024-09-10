Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,681 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

