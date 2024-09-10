Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Sells 960 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,529 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,924 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

