Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Sells 203 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

