Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 3.3% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 412.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 228,428 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 701,649 shares of company stock worth $21,526,716. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.25, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

