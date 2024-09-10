ELIS (XLS) Price Up 0.8% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and approximately $16,919.37 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009365 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,866.74 or 0.99902397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007917 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10000128 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,873.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.