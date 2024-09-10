ELIS Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. ELIS has a total market cap of $20.20 million and approximately $16,920.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10000128 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,873.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

