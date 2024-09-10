Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $543.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $533.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.95. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.