Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Announces GBX 0.30 Dividend

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Eleco Price Performance

LON:ELCO opened at GBX 133.66 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,583.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.72. Eleco has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 143.50 ($1.88).

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

