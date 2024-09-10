Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.