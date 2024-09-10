eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.43. 4,075,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,522,165. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,865,927 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $82,101,000 after purchasing an additional 96,572 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

