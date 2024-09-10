e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.54% from the stock’s previous close.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

ELF opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.89. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

