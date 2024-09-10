e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s 5th Largest Position

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL reduced its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for about 1.7% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average of $179.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ELF. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

