Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells $311,265.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,001,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $294,360.00.

Shares of DUOL traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.10. The company had a trading volume of 363,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.97. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.16 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

