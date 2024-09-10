Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPM. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of DPM stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.74. The company had a trading volume of 95,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,674. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.14.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 35.57%. The company had revenue of C$214.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.6620253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

