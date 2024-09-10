Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.97

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 29319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

The firm has a market cap of $858.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $133,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.