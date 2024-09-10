DSW Capital plc (DSW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DSW Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON DSW opened at GBX 63.80 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. DSW Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.60. The firm has a market cap of £13.99 million, a PE ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DSW Capital news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,000.13). In related news, insider James A. T. Dow bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,000.13). Also, insider James A. T. Dow bought 60,000 shares of DSW Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,508.04). 75.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on DSW Capital

About DSW Capital

(Get Free Report)

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.