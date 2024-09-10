Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,583,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $13,323,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 516.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 513,045 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 79.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 412,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

