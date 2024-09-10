Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.66

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.66 and last traded at C$27.58, with a volume of 14708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.64.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of C$178.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 2.015625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.