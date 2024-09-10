Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.66

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.66 and last traded at C$27.58, with a volume of 14708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.09.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of C$178.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 2.015625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
