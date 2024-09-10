Douglas S. Miller Sells 10,000 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APLD traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. 52,900,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Applied Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $902.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 940,075 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 161,250 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

