DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.49

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 514063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $33,957.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 7.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

