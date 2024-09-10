Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

