Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 3,330 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 326.3% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 88,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 67,918 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 697,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 65,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 104,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,716 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $292.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

