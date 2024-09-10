Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 256 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $334.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.71. The firm has a market cap of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

