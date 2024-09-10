Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. DDFG Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

