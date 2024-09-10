Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $18.31 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.3% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.