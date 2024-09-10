Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 0.8% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

