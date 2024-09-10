Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

WFC opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

