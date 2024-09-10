Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 5,356 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.13% of H.B. Fuller worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

