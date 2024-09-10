Doheny Asset Management CA Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 123,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,000. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises about 5.0% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. TD Cowen increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,881 shares of company stock worth $3,084,984. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.