Doheny Asset Management CA Purchases Shares of 1,182 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.9% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.67. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 248.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

