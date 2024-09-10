Doheny Asset Management CA Invests $1.14 Million in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after purchasing an additional 257,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after acquiring an additional 267,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,164 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

