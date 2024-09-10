Doheny Asset Management CA Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.24.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

