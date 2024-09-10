Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 38,053 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $615,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

